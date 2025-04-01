Left Menu

Tesla's European Sales Slump Amid Controversy and Competition

Tesla's sales in France and Sweden faced declines for a third consecutive month, with controversies around Elon Musk's political affiliations potentially contributing to the slump. The electric car brand's challenges are compounded by a competitive market with cheaper models from rivals, especially Chinese EV makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:13 IST
Tesla's European Sales Slump Amid Controversy and Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's electric vehicle sales dropped in France and Sweden for a third straight month, marking a challenging first quarter in these regions since 2021, according to Tuesday's data. The dip coincides with CEO Elon Musk's controversial ties with far-right parties in Europe, further impacting Tesla's market presence ahead of the Model Y SUV launch.

Analysts anticipate forthcoming data to reflect a global delivery outlook for Tesla, amidst weakened consumer sentiment. Official figures showed a steep decrease in sales, with Tesla registering 3,157 units in France and 911 in Sweden in March, reflecting a significant drop from last year.

The brand's market share in France fell to 1.63% as it faced growing competition from brands like BYD and other Chinese EV makers, capturing a larger market portion. Challenges persist for Tesla in Europe, exacerbated by its limited model lineup and Musk's political controversies, which have even led to acts of vandalism against the brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025