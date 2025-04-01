Tesla's European Sales Slump Amid Controversy and Competition

Tesla's electric vehicle sales dropped in France and Sweden for a third straight month, marking a challenging first quarter in these regions since 2021, according to Tuesday's data. The dip coincides with CEO Elon Musk's controversial ties with far-right parties in Europe, further impacting Tesla's market presence ahead of the Model Y SUV launch.

Analysts anticipate forthcoming data to reflect a global delivery outlook for Tesla, amidst weakened consumer sentiment. Official figures showed a steep decrease in sales, with Tesla registering 3,157 units in France and 911 in Sweden in March, reflecting a significant drop from last year.

The brand's market share in France fell to 1.63% as it faced growing competition from brands like BYD and other Chinese EV makers, capturing a larger market portion. Challenges persist for Tesla in Europe, exacerbated by its limited model lineup and Musk's political controversies, which have even led to acts of vandalism against the brand.

