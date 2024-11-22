Financial Turmoil: Adani Group Faces Global Scrutiny Amid Allegations

Gautam Adani's business empire is under intensifying scrutiny as an arrest warrant from U.S. authorities accuses the Indian tycoon of spearheading a $265 million bribery scheme.

The fallout has sent ripples through global financial markets, prompting some banks to consider halting new credit inflows to the group. These allegations could make it more challenging for the conglomerate to access crucial funding as it seeks to expand its ventures in equity and debt markets.

Adani Green Energy has been especially affected, losing nearly $7 billion in value amid the scandal. Meanwhile, India's renewable energy sector could face decreased foreign investment as a result of dwindling investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)