India's Unprecedented Green Leap: A Renewable Energy Milestone

India, once seen as a fossil fuel stalwart, has achieved a significant climate milestone in 2025 by deriving 50% of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of the Paris Agreement goal.

The country boosted its renewable energy capacity by roughly 50 GW this year, with extensive investments totaling nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, despite the continued challenges in land acquisition and regulatory delays.

Industry leaders highlight the government's strategic focus on expanding domestic manufacturing and overcoming grid integration hurdles to maintain growth momentum in India's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector.