India's Unprecedented Green Leap: A Renewable Energy Milestone

In 2025, India surpassed its renewable energy goals, achieving a 50% non-fossil fuel generation capacity. With nearly 50 GW added in the year and substantial investments, India focuses on domestic manufacturing and grid integration to sustain momentum, despite ongoing infrastructure and financing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, once seen as a fossil fuel stalwart, has achieved a significant climate milestone in 2025 by deriving 50% of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of the Paris Agreement goal.

The country boosted its renewable energy capacity by roughly 50 GW this year, with extensive investments totaling nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, despite the continued challenges in land acquisition and regulatory delays.

Industry leaders highlight the government's strategic focus on expanding domestic manufacturing and overcoming grid integration hurdles to maintain growth momentum in India's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector.

