Security Scare at Gatwick Prompts Evacuation
Gatwick Airport in London evacuated a significant portion of one of its terminals as a precautionary measure in response to a security incident. The announcement was made on X, highlighting the airport's commitment to passenger safety during such emergencies.
A security incident at London's Gatwick Airport prompted the evacuation of a large section of one terminal on Friday.
Gatwick officials took to X to make the announcement, emphasizing the precautionary nature of the evacuation.
The airport has reassured travelers that safety remains a top priority during similar situations.
