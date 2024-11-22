EIB Provides €60M Green Loan to ILUNION for Energy Efficiency and Social Inclusion in Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and ILUNION, a leading company within the ONCE Social Group, have entered into a €60 million green loan agreement aimed at enhancing energy efficiency across 50 of ILUNION's facilities, including its network of hotels and industrial laundries in Spain. This financing is a significant step towards accelerating Spain’s green transition, contributing to both energy savings and the inclusion of people with disabilities in the workforce.

A Boost to Spain's Green Transition and Energy Security

The green loan will primarily fund investments that focus on energy-efficient technologies, which are expected to generate significant primary energy savings of around 45,000 MWh per year, largely by reducing natural gas consumption. This project will support the objectives of the REPowerEU plan, which seeks to increase energy security across the EU while accelerating the energy transition. The initiative aligns with the European Union's overarching goals of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable economic practices.

Antonio Lorenzo, Head of the EIB's Corporates and Regulated Utilities Operations Division for Spain, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to help a company that is so vital to the creation of jobs for people with disabilities. This EIB loan also meets one of our key priorities – accelerating the green transition – by investing in energy efficiency projects.”

ILUNION’s Commitment to Sustainability and Social Impact

ILUNION, recognized as Europe's leading company in social impact investment, has long been dedicated to the social inclusion of people with disabilities, focusing on employment opportunities for this marginalized group. Alejandro Oñoro, CEO of ILUNION, highlighted the company’s decarbonization strategy, which includes investing in renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, fostering sustainable mobility, and implementing climate action plans across its entire value chain.

“This EIB loan will be used to strengthen one of ILUNION's strategic pillars: contributing to the development of a more sustainable economy that reduces its environmental impact,” Oñoro added.

InvestEU Programme and Regional Impact

The financing agreement is partially supported by the InvestEU programme, a key initiative aimed at driving sustainable investments and fostering economic cohesion across the EU. Approximately 57% of the total investment will be directed toward regions with income levels below the EU average, reinforcing the EIB’s commitment to promoting territorial cohesion and supporting economic development in underserved areas.

EIB Advisory Support for ILUNION’s Sustainability Goals

In addition to the financing, EIB Advisory will provide guidance to ILUNION on conducting energy efficiency audits for its industrial laundry facilities. The advisory team will also assist in developing an environmental strategy focused on improving water efficiency and promoting circular economy practices in ILUNION’s existing infrastructures.

This collaboration between the EIB and ILUNION marks a significant milestone in the convergence of social impact and environmental sustainability. It not only supports Spain’s green transition but also underscores the importance of inclusive economic development, where environmental and social goals go hand in hand. Through such initiatives, ILUNION is setting an example for other companies on how to integrate sustainability into their business model while contributing positively to society.