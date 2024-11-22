Get Your Fashion Fix at Tata CLiQ's Exciting Black Friday Sale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The eagerly awaited Black Friday Sale, hosted by Tata CLiQ, is set to run from November 23 to December 2, 2024. This much-anticipated event promises significant markdowns on a diverse array of categories, including fashion, beauty, accessories, and more.

The highlight of Tata CLiQ's sale season, offers include up to 85% off and enticing extras such as flash deals and cashback opportunities. The rebranding to Tata CLiQ Fashion, Luxury, and Palette further enhances the consumer experience, with features tailored for seamless shopping.

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers can refresh their wardrobes and indulge in luxury finds at extraordinary prices. With brands like Armani, Versace, and Estee Lauder participating, it's a chance to explore and embrace unique styles while benefiting from impressive discounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)