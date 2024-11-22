Left Menu

Get Your Fashion Fix at Tata CLiQ's Exciting Black Friday Sale

Tata CLiQ announces its annual Black Friday Sale from November 23 to December 2, 2024, featuring major discounts across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. Shoppers can expect up to 85% off on leading global and Indian brands, along with exclusive deals, cashback offers, and surprise giveaways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:48 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The eagerly awaited Black Friday Sale, hosted by Tata CLiQ, is set to run from November 23 to December 2, 2024. This much-anticipated event promises significant markdowns on a diverse array of categories, including fashion, beauty, accessories, and more.

The highlight of Tata CLiQ's sale season, offers include up to 85% off and enticing extras such as flash deals and cashback opportunities. The rebranding to Tata CLiQ Fashion, Luxury, and Palette further enhances the consumer experience, with features tailored for seamless shopping.

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers can refresh their wardrobes and indulge in luxury finds at extraordinary prices. With brands like Armani, Versace, and Estee Lauder participating, it's a chance to explore and embrace unique styles while benefiting from impressive discounts.

