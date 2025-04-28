Left Menu

High-Stakes Maneuver: Ukraine and Russia's Kursk Tug-of-War

Russia has expelled Ukrainian troops from Kursk, the largest incursion since WWII, removing barriers to a peace deal. Russia now controls large swathes of Ukraine, aided by the Kursk diversion. Peace talks continue but challenges remain, with significant losses on both sides and shifting frontlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic shift, Russia successfully expelled Ukrainian forces from Kursk, marking the biggest incursion into Russian territory since World War Two. This maneuver removes one of the major barriers for Moscow to engage in peace negotiations, a process previously fraught given Ukrainian presence on Russian soil.&nbsp;

The conflict, which escalated following Ukraine's aggressive push past the Russian border into the Kursk region, was initially bolstered by Western military support. Despite initial gains capturing nearly 1,400 square kilometers, Ukraine suffered significant losses in the area, as per Ukrainian open source maps and claims.&nbsp;

Now, Russia's control extends over a substantial portion of Ukraine, nearly equivalent to the size of Pennsylvania, intensified by diverting Kyiv's forces to Kursk. As diplomatic talks, under U.S. mediation, proceed, substantial differences could impede progress. However, if negotiations stall, Russian forces are poised to continue their advance.&nbsp;

(With inputs from agencies.)

