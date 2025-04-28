Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh Over Dalit Man's Last Rites

In Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, a conflict arose when the last rites of Dalit man Jagdish Jatav were halted by alleged Rawat community encroachers. The disagreement escalated into stone-pelting and road blockades. Authorities intervened to restore order and facilitate the burial, which highlighted underlying social tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:40 IST
In Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, a heated conflict erupted on Monday after the last rites of a Dalit man, Jagdish Jatav, were interrupted by alleged encroachers from the Rawat community. Authorities reported that tensions intensified into stone-pelting between the two groups, with members of the Jatav community then blocking a road in protest.

The incident unfolded in Leelda village under Veerpur tehsil, where officials from law enforcement and local administration, alongside public representatives, engaged in dialogue with both communities. Their intervention helped facilitate the completion of Jatav's last rites.

Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain stated that additional police forces were deployed to prevent further escalation, ensuring the situation remained under control. The conflict arose partly because of the railway's acquisition of the Jatav community's crematorium, leading them to use government land now claimed by the Rawat community. The protest underscored ongoing social disputes over land use and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

