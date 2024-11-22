Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard Joins Forces with Seatrium Letourneau for Innovative Offshore Solutions

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. to design and supply critical equipment for jack-up rigs for India. This collaboration blends CSL's shipbuilding experience with SLET's design expertise, aligning with India's Make in India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has announced a significant collaboration with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) through a newly signed memorandum of understanding. This partnership is set to enhance the design and supply of critical equipment for jack-up rigs tailored specifically for the Indian market.

The alliance aims to leverage CSL's extensive experience in ship construction alongside SLET's advanced technical design capabilities. By combining their strengths, the two companies plan to seize emerging opportunities for mobile offshore drilling units that cater to India's burgeoning demands.

This initiative aligns with the Indian government's Make in India campaign, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing while fostering innovation and technological advancement in the country's shipbuilding sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

