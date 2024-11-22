Left Menu

CCI Champions Competition Law at Kolkata Workshop

The Competition Commission of India, partnering with the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce, hosted a workshop in Kolkata focusing on Competition Law. CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur emphasized collaboration with trade associations and discussed recent reforms under the Competition Amendment Act, 2023, promoting India as a business hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:02 IST
CCI Champions Competition Law at Kolkata Workshop
Representative Image (Image/X/CCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in collaboration with the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a workshop on Competition Law in Kolkata, an official release stated. In her keynote address, Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson of CCI, underscored the vital role trade and industry chambers play in facilitating open dialogues that propel economic progress while ensuring fairness in market practices.

Kaur urged associations to function within the boundaries of competition law, reiterating CCI's dedication to partnering with trade groups to guarantee adherence to these laws. She highlighted the significant advancements in regulatory practices with the enactment of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023, which are designed to address new challenges and bolster India's status as a global business center. These transformative reforms, including the introduction of commitments and settlements regimes, mark a pivotal shift in the enforcement of competition laws.

This new approach allows businesses to offer remedies addressing competition concerns proactively, thus avoiding prolonged legal disputes. It promotes quicker adaptation within markets, optimizes regulatory resources, and provides companies with the opportunity to sidestep adversarial proceedings. The Chairperson expressed optimism that the workshop would foster insightful discussions, strengthen comprehension, and cultivate synergies between regulators and industry players, as competition law remains a driving force for innovation and economic growth, benefiting consumer welfare.

Following Kaur's address, the workshop featured two technical sessions led by CCI officers. The first session delved into 'Collusive Conduct and Leniency', while the second centered on 'Competition Law Compliance: Do's and Don'ts for Enterprises'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024