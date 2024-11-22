CCI Champions Competition Law at Kolkata Workshop

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in collaboration with the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a workshop on Competition Law in Kolkata, an official release stated. In her keynote address, Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson of CCI, underscored the vital role trade and industry chambers play in facilitating open dialogues that propel economic progress while ensuring fairness in market practices.

Kaur urged associations to function within the boundaries of competition law, reiterating CCI's dedication to partnering with trade groups to guarantee adherence to these laws. She highlighted the significant advancements in regulatory practices with the enactment of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023, which are designed to address new challenges and bolster India's status as a global business center. These transformative reforms, including the introduction of commitments and settlements regimes, mark a pivotal shift in the enforcement of competition laws.

This new approach allows businesses to offer remedies addressing competition concerns proactively, thus avoiding prolonged legal disputes. It promotes quicker adaptation within markets, optimizes regulatory resources, and provides companies with the opportunity to sidestep adversarial proceedings. The Chairperson expressed optimism that the workshop would foster insightful discussions, strengthen comprehension, and cultivate synergies between regulators and industry players, as competition law remains a driving force for innovation and economic growth, benefiting consumer welfare.

Following Kaur's address, the workshop featured two technical sessions led by CCI officers. The first session delved into 'Collusive Conduct and Leniency', while the second centered on 'Competition Law Compliance: Do's and Don'ts for Enterprises'.

