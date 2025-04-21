Court Summons 10 TMC Leaders in Protest Case

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue court issued summons to 10 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders over a protest outside the Election Commission of India earlier this year. Notable among those summoned are Members of Parliament Derek O'Brien, Mohd Nadimul Haque, and Dola Sen, along with other TMC figures such as Saket Gokhle and Sagarika Ghosh.

The issuance of summons by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal occurred after the court reviewed a charge sheet and a complaint filed by the Delhi police. ACJM Mittal acknowledged cognizance of alleged offenses under Sections 188, 145, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobedience of an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

The protest in question took place on April 8, 2024, amid the lead-up to the General election. TMC leaders allegedly gathered with placards and banners near the Election Commission's main gate despite restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC. The court has scheduled a hearing for April 30, and the case highlights significant political tensions in the run-up to national polls. (ANI)

