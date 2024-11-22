Left Menu

New York's Bold Move: $9 Traffic Charge for Manhattan

The U.S. Transportation Department has sanctioned a $9 congestion charge for driving in Manhattan starting January 5. This initiative aims to generate funds for mass transit and alleviate traffic congestion. Governor Kathy Hochul has revived the proposal, previously on hold, to ease daytime traffic south of 60th Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Transportation Department has approved New York's ambitious plan to implement a $9 congestion charge for vehicles entering Manhattan starting January 5. This unprecedented move seeks to generate substantial revenue for the city's mass transit system while reducing traffic snarls.

The initiative, which marks the first of its kind in the United States, was recently revived by Governor Kathy Hochul after a temporary suspension in June. The plan's revival signals a determined effort to tackle Manhattan's notorious traffic issues.

Initially proposed as a $15 charge starting June 30, the plan has now been adjusted to a $9 toll during daytime hours for vehicles traveling south of 60th Street. The change underscores New York's commitment to finding a balanced solution for both commuters and the city's transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

