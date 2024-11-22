New York's Bold Move: $9 Traffic Charge for Manhattan

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Transportation Department has approved New York's ambitious plan to implement a $9 congestion charge for vehicles entering Manhattan starting January 5. This unprecedented move seeks to generate substantial revenue for the city's mass transit system while reducing traffic snarls.

The initiative, which marks the first of its kind in the United States, was recently revived by Governor Kathy Hochul after a temporary suspension in June. The plan's revival signals a determined effort to tackle Manhattan's notorious traffic issues.

Initially proposed as a $15 charge starting June 30, the plan has now been adjusted to a $9 toll during daytime hours for vehicles traveling south of 60th Street. The change underscores New York's commitment to finding a balanced solution for both commuters and the city's transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)