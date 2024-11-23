Left Menu

Delhi's Road to Cleaner Air: Fuel Type Identified by Color-Coded Stickers

The Delhi Transport Department mandates color-coded fuel stickers on vehicles to curb pollution. This move follows the Supreme Court's directive and is applicable to both new and old vehicles. Stickers enhance fuel type identification, with penalties for non-compliance under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport Department has instituted a mandate requiring all vehicle owners within the National Capital Territory (NCT) to affix color-coded stickers on their vehicles, specifically designed to identify fuel types effectively. This measure is part of a concerted effort to combat escalating pollution levels.

As outlined in a public notice, the directive aligns with a Supreme Court order dated August 12, 2018, as well as subsequent amendments to Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The stickers are further enhanced with chromium-based hologram features to aid enforcement personnel during road inspections.

The regulation is inclusive of both newly registered vehicles from April 1, 2019, and those registered before March 31, 2019. Owners must ensure compliance by placing these stickers on windshields, with a warning that penalties will follow any breach under the Motor Vehicles Act. Provisions for sticker installation are available via vehicle dealers or through online services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

