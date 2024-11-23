Left Menu

India Gate Sets Record Paddy Procurement Amid Basmati Export Boom

KRBL Ltd, the parent company of 'India Gate' basmati rice, targets record paddy procurement following the government's removal of export floor prices. The decision boosts prospects for higher exports and profits, positioning India as a leading player in the global basmati rice market alongside Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:14 IST
India Gate Sets Record Paddy Procurement Amid Basmati Export Boom
Paddy procurement process at KRBL's Dhuri plant in Punjab (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KRBL Ltd, the parent company of the 'India Gate' basmati rice brand, has ambitious plans this season, targeting record procurement of paddy. This decision comes as the Indian government removed the minimum export price for basmati rice, offering new opportunities for rice exporters.

India, a leading global player in basmati rice alongside Pakistan, consumes about 105-110 million tonnes of rice annually, including 4 million tonnes of basmati, while exporting approximately 5 million tonnes valued at USD 40,000-50,000 crore. By removing the export floor price, the government aims to boost profits for domestic rice producers.

Addressing reporters at the Dhuri facility in Punjab, Kunal Gupta, Head of Paddy Procurement and Production, emphasized the promising export prospects for this year, anticipating a significant increase from last year. Alongside basmati, KRBL is diversifying into other rice varieties and products like spices and oils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024