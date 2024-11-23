Left Menu

Adani Group Clarifies Over Kenya Project Deals Amid US Bribery Charges

Adani Group has clarified reports of Kenya cancelling deals after US bribery charges. The firm stated no binding agreement was made to operate Kenya's main airport. The group confirmed a non-disciplinary awarding of key power transmission projects, amidst scrutiny from the Kenyan government following the indictment of Gautam Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:09 IST
Adani Group Clarifies Over Kenya Project Deals Amid US Bribery Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, clarified on Saturday regarding the reports about Kenya canceling $2.5 billion in deals after US bribery charges. The group insisted it hadn't entered any binding agreement to operate Kenya's main airport.

Despite a recent pact signed to build and operate electricity transmission lines for 30 years, the group stated this project did not fall under Sebi's disclosure regulations, thus negating the necessity for disclosure upon cancellation. Adani Enterprises has not confirmed the airport deal cancellation.

The controversy emerged following reports of Kenyan President William Ruto nullifying procurement for the airport project, leading to Kenya placing the airport tender on hold after local protests. Adani maintained its routine business engagement in power transmission amid these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024