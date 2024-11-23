Adani Group Clarifies Over Kenya Project Deals Amid US Bribery Charges
Adani Group has clarified reports of Kenya cancelling deals after US bribery charges. The firm stated no binding agreement was made to operate Kenya's main airport. The group confirmed a non-disciplinary awarding of key power transmission projects, amidst scrutiny from the Kenyan government following the indictment of Gautam Adani.
Adani Group, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, clarified on Saturday regarding the reports about Kenya canceling $2.5 billion in deals after US bribery charges. The group insisted it hadn't entered any binding agreement to operate Kenya's main airport.
Despite a recent pact signed to build and operate electricity transmission lines for 30 years, the group stated this project did not fall under Sebi's disclosure regulations, thus negating the necessity for disclosure upon cancellation. Adani Enterprises has not confirmed the airport deal cancellation.
The controversy emerged following reports of Kenyan President William Ruto nullifying procurement for the airport project, leading to Kenya placing the airport tender on hold after local protests. Adani maintained its routine business engagement in power transmission amid these events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
