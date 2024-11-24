Call for Indian Airports to Expand Cargo Capacity as Electronics Exports Surge

The Indian electronics sector is pushing for major expansions in airport cargo handling to support a forecasted boom in device exports. According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), India's existing airports are near capacity, creating bottlenecks in export logistics.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo highlighted delays in customs processing as a significant issue, noting that in India, export take-off occurs on Day 2 compared to Day 1 in China. The industry also faces challenges with inadequate cargo operations facilities at current airports.

With electronics manufacturing expected to achieve USD 500 billion by 2030, airport expansions and new infrastructure developments, such as Noida International Airport and greenfield airports, are deemed essential. Strategies include tax incentives and aviation fuel price rationalization to foster growth.

