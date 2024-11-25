Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Markets React to Treasury Secretary Pick

The U.S. dollar weakened as investors reacted to the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary, which affected bond yields. Despite Bessent's support for a strong dollar, fluctuations in currency rates were observed. Euro and pound showed varying movements, with Bitcoin experiencing a slight decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 05:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 05:26 IST
Dollar Dips as Markets React to Treasury Secretary Pick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar saw a reduction in its recent rally on Monday, influenced by investor sentiment towards the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary. This change prompted a dip in bond yields, which in turn affected the dollar's rate advantage.

Bessent, known for his support of a strong dollar and tariffs, was anticipated to reassure the bond market as an experienced Wall Street figure and fiscal conservative. However, the dollar's current weakening seems at odds with his pro-dollar stance, according to financial experts.

Market movements extended beyond the dollar, with the euro gaining ground and the pound lifting from recent lows, despite broader economic challenges in Europe. Bitcoin faced minor profit-taking, paralleling regulatory expectations under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024