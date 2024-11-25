Financial Times' Daily Digest: Budget Impacts and Global Business Moves

In a stark update from the Financial Times, UK businesses are reportedly scaling back growth plans in the wake of budget-induced tax increases. According to the Confederation of British Industry, nearly half of surveyed businesses plan to cut headcount.

Significantly, two-thirds intend to slow down hiring, reflecting concerns over the economic climate. Former BP CEO Bernard Looney is making headlines with his move to the board of Prometheus Hyperscale, a US-based data center company.

Meanwhile, attention in the healthcare sector turns to patient safety with calls for monitoring staff use of WhatsApp. Additionally, Rachel Reeves' proposed inheritance tax on pensions draws ire, as wealth managers warn of potential risks to beneficiaries. This content is compiled by the Bengaluru newsroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)