Youth Visions Unveiled: World Bank Hosts Wall Art Exhibition Showcasing Bangladesh’s Future

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:26 IST
The World Bank has launched a vibrant exhibition titled ‘Paint Your Sky, Make it Yours: Future Bangladesh in the Eyes of the Youth,’ featuring wall art by young talents from 12 districts across the country. The event, inaugurated on November 23, 2024, by Honorable Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, celebrates the creativity and perspectives of Bangladeshi youth on the nation’s future.

The artworks, displayed at DrikPath Bhaban in Dhaka, reflect diverse themes, from sustainability and education to equality and innovation. Contributions come from districts including Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Chattogram, Barishal, Cumilla, Rangpur, Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban, offering a nationwide perspective on the hopes and dreams of the younger generation.

Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, emphasized the significance of youth engagement in shaping the nation’s future. “This exhibition highlights the incredible creativity and vision of Bangladeshi youth. Their artwork communicates powerful messages about their aspirations and priorities, and it is crucial that we listen,” he said. He noted the title of the exhibition, ‘Paint Your Sky, Make it Yours,’ as a poignant reminder of the boundless potential of young people to drive meaningful change.

At the opening ceremony, a publication and a short video showcasing the youth’s contributions were also unveiled. These resources aim to further amplify the voices of young artists and foster public discourse on the key issues raised in the exhibition.

Exhibition Details

The exhibition will run until November 30, 2024, from 3 to 8 PM daily at DrikPath Bhaban, Panthapath, Dhaka. Visitors are encouraged to explore the creative interpretations of the future by youth who envision a thriving, inclusive Bangladesh.

The World Bank has a longstanding relationship with Bangladesh, supporting its development priorities since the country's independence. Over the last five decades, the World Bank has committed approximately $44 billion in financing through grants, interest-free loans, and concessional credits.

Currently, Bangladesh is home to the largest International Development Association (IDA) program globally, with $16 billion allocated across 52 ongoing projects. This partnership reflects the World Bank’s dedication to fostering growth and development, especially through youth empowerment and creative platforms like this exhibition.

A Future in Focus

As Bangladesh moves towards its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2031, initiatives like ‘Paint Your Sky, Make it Yours’ highlight the pivotal role of youth in this journey. The World Bank remains committed to engaging young voices and supporting their aspirations to build a more inclusive, sustainable future.

This exhibition not only captures the creativity of Bangladeshi youth but also serves as a testament to their critical role as change-makers and visionaries for the nation.  

