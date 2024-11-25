Octanom Tech Recognized Among Forbes India's 'Select 200' for Global Potential

Octanom Tech Pvt Ltd has achieved a remarkable milestone as it secures a spot on Forbes India's 'Select 200 Companies with Large Global Business Potential' at DGEMS 2024. This recognition underscores the company's innovative solutions and significant market influence in the global financial technology landscape.

Founded by visionary expert Rahul Ghose, Octanom Tech is driven by a mission to revolutionize investment risk management. The company's flagship platform, Hedged.in, focuses on minimizing losses for traders and investors, setting it apart in the crowded financial services market.

The recent accolade is expected to accelerate Octanom Tech's international expansion, fostering new global partnerships. The company's recognition at the DGEMS 2024 summit marks a significant milestone in its journey towards global leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)