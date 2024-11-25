Left Menu

Catching the Wave: Surge in IT Temporary Roles as Professionals Prioritize Flexibility

A recent Careernet report reveals that a growing trend sees 12-15% of IT professionals opting for temporary over permanent positions. This preference is driven by the allure of gaining diverse experience and skill enhancement. Key Indian cities exhibit the highest concentration of temporary hires, with IT services leading the adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative turn for the IT industry, a recent Careernet report reveals that an increasing number of IT professionals, ranging from 12 to 15 percent, are now opting for temporary job roles over permanent ones. This trend underscores a strategic shift as professionals view temporary positions as stepping stones to prestigious firms and as opportunities to broaden their skillsets and diversify their experiences.

The study identifies cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai as hotspots for temporary IT employment. Organizations are showing a growing preference for temporary hires, particularly for project-based, short-term commitments and non-core roles. This includes areas such as IT infrastructure administration, ERP expertise, and software development.

IT Services spearheads this temporary hiring wave, leading sectors like consulting and BFSI. According to Neelabh Shukla, Chief Business Officer at Careernet, temporary hiring unlocks significant opportunities for both employers and employees, offering flexibility and access to proficient professionals for immediate, project-specific needs. However, Shukla notes a pressing need to address the talent gap, especially in emerging domains like AI and cybersecurity. Looking ahead to Q4 2024-25, a surge in demand for temporary IT roles focusing on data, analytics, Salesforce, SAP, and digital skills is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

