Unlocking MSME Growth: Insights from the ET Make in India SME Summit

The ET Make in India SME Regional Summit recently took place in Pune, drawing attention from industry representatives and small business owners keen to explore growth avenues for Indian MSMEs.

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Managing Director Rakesh Singh highlighted a significant credit gap in the MSME sector, stating only 50% have access to needed credit. By adapting retail-like approaches and expanding branch presence, as shown by a growth from 159 to 412 branches, the finance company aims to drive progress in the sector.

A digital platform named Udyog Plus was unveiled to empower small businesses, allowing entrepreneurs to scale operations efficiently. Experts stressed the need for sustainable practices and increased innovation during a crucial panel discussion, making the summit an essential convergence for knowledge-sharing and networking.

(With inputs from agencies.)