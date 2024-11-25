Left Menu

Unlocking MSME Growth: Insights from the ET Make in India SME Summit

The ET Make in India SME Regional Summit in Pune facilitated discussions among industry leaders about growth opportunities for MSMEs. Key topics included credit access, regulatory challenges, and digital solutions like Udyog Plus. The event highlighted collaboration and innovation as vital for the sector's advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:31 IST
Unlocking MSME Growth: Insights from the ET Make in India SME Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ET Make in India SME Regional Summit recently took place in Pune, drawing attention from industry representatives and small business owners keen to explore growth avenues for Indian MSMEs.

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Managing Director Rakesh Singh highlighted a significant credit gap in the MSME sector, stating only 50% have access to needed credit. By adapting retail-like approaches and expanding branch presence, as shown by a growth from 159 to 412 branches, the finance company aims to drive progress in the sector.

A digital platform named Udyog Plus was unveiled to empower small businesses, allowing entrepreneurs to scale operations efficiently. Experts stressed the need for sustainable practices and increased innovation during a crucial panel discussion, making the summit an essential convergence for knowledge-sharing and networking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024