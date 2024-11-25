Left Menu

Airport Strike Sparks Labor Dispute Amid Holiday Travel Chaos

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport initiated a strike during the busy Thanksgiving travel period, protesting low wages. The workers, employed by contractors for American Airlines, demand an end to poverty wages, citing struggles to afford basic necessities. Demonstrations are planned alongside the work stoppage to raise awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:03 IST
Airport Strike Sparks Labor Dispute Amid Holiday Travel Chaos
  • Country:
  • United States

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have commenced a strike during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, aiming to protest what they describe as unsustainable wages. The strike, involving employees of ABM and Prospect Airport Services, comes after a vote authorizing the move last Friday in North Carolina.

The Service Employees International Union highlighted these workers' demands for the eradication of 'poverty wages' and improved job respect during the peak holiday season. ABM and Prospect Airport Services, contracting with American Airlines, are responsible for critical airport functions, such as interior aircraft cleaning and passenger assistance.

Workers, earning between $12.50 and $19 an hour, describe living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to meet basic living expenses. These employees plan an 11 a.m. rally and a symbolic 'Strikesgiving' lunch to replace Thanksgiving celebrations they reportedly cannot afford amid a record-breaking travel season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024