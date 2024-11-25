Airport Strike Sparks Labor Dispute Amid Holiday Travel Chaos

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have commenced a strike during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, aiming to protest what they describe as unsustainable wages. The strike, involving employees of ABM and Prospect Airport Services, comes after a vote authorizing the move last Friday in North Carolina.

The Service Employees International Union highlighted these workers' demands for the eradication of 'poverty wages' and improved job respect during the peak holiday season. ABM and Prospect Airport Services, contracting with American Airlines, are responsible for critical airport functions, such as interior aircraft cleaning and passenger assistance.

Workers, earning between $12.50 and $19 an hour, describe living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to meet basic living expenses. These employees plan an 11 a.m. rally and a symbolic 'Strikesgiving' lunch to replace Thanksgiving celebrations they reportedly cannot afford amid a record-breaking travel season.

