Maruti Suzuki Aims for Export Expansion: Targets 8 Lakh Vehicles by 2030

Maruti Suzuki India is charting a bold path with plans to boost its annual vehicle exports to 8 lakh by the 2030-31 fiscal year, up from the current 3 lakh units, according to Rahul Bharti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs. This marks a strategic ambition as the company builds on its rapid growth from exporting one lakh cars annually four years ago to its current volumes.

The automotive giant celebrated a milestone, reaching 3 million cumulative exports. The landmark vehicle was part of a 1,053-unit shipment from Gujarat's Pipavav port, including models such as the Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire, and S-Presso. Bharti noted the swift progression to the third million in just 3 years and 9 months, reflecting a robust acceleration in export activity.

Bharti attributes the growth to global customer trust in Maruti's technology, safety, and performance standards. With exports reaching about 100 countries and rising customer satisfaction, Maruti plans to penetrate further into international markets. Additionally, its forthcoming electric vehicle unveilings at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo emphasize the company's forward-looking strategy and expansion into new energy vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)