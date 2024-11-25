Gulf Oil and Piaggio India Strengthen Partnership in Lubricants Sector Until 2030

In a strategic move set to last until 2030, Gulf Oil has announced the renewal of its exclusive partnership with Piaggio India for supplying co-branded lubricants, reinforcing their commitment to both traditional and electric vehicle markets.

The partnership entails comprehensive support across factory fill, workshop, and retail requirements in India, with plans for selected export markets. The focus will be on advanced BS-VI oils and new EV fluids, reflecting the growing emphasis on electric mobility.

Ravi Chawla, CEO of Gulf Oil, highlighted the alignment of this partnership with Gulf's mission to lead in specialised lubricants for diverse segments. As infrastructure development fuels market growth, this collaboration aims to enhance Gulf's positioning as a key partner for OEMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)