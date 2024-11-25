DEVIT Lands Major Contract for Bhavnagar's Digital Tax System Overhaul
DEV Information Technology Limited has secured a contract worth Rs84.5 lakh with Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation to maintain and advance their Online Property Tax System. This initiative aims to enhance tax collection efficiency and citizen experience while furthering DEVIT’s commitment to digital transformation in public sector governance.
DEV Information Technology Limited has announced securing a substantial contract with Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation for the annual maintenance and development of the corporation's Online Property Tax System. The deal, valued at approximately Rs84.5 lakh, marks a significant step in DEVIT's mission to bolster public sector digital infrastructure through advanced IT solutions.
The project emphasizes the importance of efficient and transparent tax collection systems while enhancing user experiences for residents. DEVIT's involvement is set to revamp the digital capabilities of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, introducing new functionalities to meet evolving public sector demands.
Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman of DEV IT, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, underscoring the firm's dedication to grassroots digital transformation. The collaboration is expected to solidify DEVIT's presence in government contract execution, emphasising innovation in digital infrastructure and governance efficiency on a national scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
