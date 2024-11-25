BMC Cracks Down on Property Tax Defaulters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken significant steps against property tax defaulters by seizing 3,605 properties since the start of the financial year, according to an official statement on Monday.

The seized properties include land parcels, residential and commercial buildings across city zones, with the highest number, 1,767, located in the western suburbs. Additionally, 1,232 properties are in the island city and 606 in the eastern suburbs, as per the civic body's release.

The BMC aims to gather Rs 6,200 crore in property tax for the financial year. However, collections have been limited to Rs 218.96 crore out of Rs 1,672 crore due from seized properties. To address the shortfall, the BMC has already auctioned 90 properties and intends to continue its aggressive approach against tax defaulters.

(With inputs from agencies.)