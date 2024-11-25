Left Menu

Wall Street Upbeat as Bessent Named Treasury Secretary

Wall Street's main indexes are set to open higher following the nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary by the incoming Trump administration. This decision has fueled investor optimism and could lead to measures that moderate tariffs and control government borrowing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:36 IST
Wall Street Upbeat as Bessent Named Treasury Secretary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes appeared set for an optimistic opening on Monday, bolstered by investor confidence after Scott Bessent was nominated as Treasury Secretary in the forthcoming Trump administration. Bessent's nomination, announced by President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, has sparked discussion around potential changes to fiscal and trade policies.

As of 08:42 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis surged 348 points, or 0.78%, while S&P 500 E-minis rose by 34.75 points, or 0.58%. Similarly, Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased by 121.25 points, or 0.58%. The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds experienced a decline, enhancing optimism around the small-caps index, which saw a 1.2% rise.

The nomination instills hope that Bessent might adopt a moderate stance on tariffs, aiming to avoid inflationary trends that could provoke a shift in the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy. Goldman Sachs saw a 1.4% gain premarket, with Alphabet and Amazon.com also witnessing growth. Investors will closely monitor upcoming Federal Reserve policy moves and key economic reports during Thanksgiving week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024