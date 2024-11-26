UK Business Landscape Shifts: No More Tax Hikes and Aerospace Advances

Recent top stories in the Financial Times underline significant shifts in the UK's economic landscape, though Reuters has yet to verify their accuracy. Notably, British industry leaders have voiced concerns over Prime Minister Keir Starmer's youth employment guarantee, suggesting it won't reverse the decline in apprenticeships.

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faced skepticism from corporate leaders, expressing that no further business tax increases will occur despite a recent $50 billion tax hike. This measure is deemed essential following last month's budget announcement.

In aviation innovation, Vertical Aerospace, a UK air taxi company, announced securing up to $50 million in new funding, thus preventing a potential financial crisis. The accountancy firm BDO, meanwhile, celebrated a landmark year with partners receiving their first pay increase in three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)