Legacy of Innovation: Remembering Shashi Ruia

Shashi Ruia, co-founder of the Essar Group, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness. He and his brother Ravi established the conglomerate in 1969. Ruia's influential career began in 1965 under his father's guidance, expanding Essar into several industries. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Updated: 26-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Ruia, the co-founder of the Essar Group, has passed away at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness. The prominent businessman died in Mumbai around 11:55 PM on November 25, according to family sources.

Ruia and his brother Ravi launched the Essar conglomerate in 1969 by undertaking the construction of an outer breakwater at Chennai Port, a venture that set the foundation for their foray into multiple sectors such as steel, oil refining, exploration, telecom, and construction. His journey in the business world began in 1965 under the mentorship of his father, Nand Kishore Ruia.

Shashi's legacy is marked by significant contributions to the industries he ventured into, leaving behind a dynamic enterprise and a family consisting of his wife Manju and two sons, Prashant and Anshuman. His funeral will be held at the Hindu Worli Crematorium, with arrangements for public viewing set at Ruia House before the procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

