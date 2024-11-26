Left Menu

China Markets Braced Against Trump's Tariff Threats

China's stock markets dipped slightly despite Trump's tariff announcements. The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite fell, while Hong Kong was flat. China's investors remain unfazed, expecting policy support. Past trade war experiences have prepared China for these tariffs, prompting a focus on self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:07 IST
China's stock markets concluded Tuesday with marginal losses, closely following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's latest tariff declarations targeting China, which had been highly anticipated by investors.

The CSI300 Index diminished by 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index remained virtually stagnant, posting a minimal increase of 0.04%. Market analysts suggest that while Trump's comments sparked jitters across Asian markets, Chinese traders were largely undeterred, awaiting further economic stimulus.

Past encounters with U.S. tariffs have equipped China with strategies to manage such challenges, potentially speeding up its move towards economic self-reliance. Meanwhile, Chinese equities, particularly in technology and materials, faced selling pressures, although sectors aligned with domestic consumption and state enterprises experienced inflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

