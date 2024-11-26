China Markets Braced Against Trump's Tariff Threats

China's stock markets concluded Tuesday with marginal losses, closely following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's latest tariff declarations targeting China, which had been highly anticipated by investors.

The CSI300 Index diminished by 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index remained virtually stagnant, posting a minimal increase of 0.04%. Market analysts suggest that while Trump's comments sparked jitters across Asian markets, Chinese traders were largely undeterred, awaiting further economic stimulus.

Past encounters with U.S. tariffs have equipped China with strategies to manage such challenges, potentially speeding up its move towards economic self-reliance. Meanwhile, Chinese equities, particularly in technology and materials, faced selling pressures, although sectors aligned with domestic consumption and state enterprises experienced inflows.

