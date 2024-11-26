Coal Train Derailment Disrupts Bilaspur Rail Traffic
A coal-laden goods train derailed at Bilaspur railway division in Chhattisgarh, disrupting passenger train movement. While no injuries occurred, the incident affected services on the Bilaspur-Katni section. Officials are working to clear the tracks, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the derailment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:53 IST
A coal-laden train derailed in the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, significantly impacting the movement of passenger trains, according to railway officials.
Fortunately, there were no casualties, but train services on the crucial Bilaspur-Katni section were disrupted.
The derailment involved 20 wagons and occurred between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations at around 11.11 am as the train was en route to Katni. An official team has been dispatched to the site, working quickly to restore normal operations, while the investigation seeks to uncover the cause of this disruption.
