Coal Train Derailment Disrupts Bilaspur Rail Traffic

A coal-laden train derailed in the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, significantly impacting the movement of passenger trains, according to railway officials.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but train services on the crucial Bilaspur-Katni section were disrupted.

The derailment involved 20 wagons and occurred between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations at around 11.11 am as the train was en route to Katni. An official team has been dispatched to the site, working quickly to restore normal operations, while the investigation seeks to uncover the cause of this disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)