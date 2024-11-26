Left Menu

Coal Train Derailment Disrupts Bilaspur Rail Traffic

A coal-laden goods train derailed at Bilaspur railway division in Chhattisgarh, disrupting passenger train movement. While no injuries occurred, the incident affected services on the Bilaspur-Katni section. Officials are working to clear the tracks, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the derailment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:53 IST
Coal Train Derailment Disrupts Bilaspur Rail Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A coal-laden train derailed in the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, significantly impacting the movement of passenger trains, according to railway officials.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but train services on the crucial Bilaspur-Katni section were disrupted.

The derailment involved 20 wagons and occurred between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations at around 11.11 am as the train was en route to Katni. An official team has been dispatched to the site, working quickly to restore normal operations, while the investigation seeks to uncover the cause of this disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024