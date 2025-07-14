Left Menu

Railway Board to Conduct Comprehensive Census on Defence Wagons Post Operation Sindoor

The Railway Board announced a census on July 15-16 to reconcile discrepancies in the defense wagon counts found between the online systems and physical records. This move comes after Operation Sindoor revealed mismatches. Teams will verify wagons across various locations, updating records through the IRFMM system.

  • India

The Railway Board has uncovered discrepancies in the number of defense wagons recorded online and in physical records. This discovery follows the recent Operation Sindoor, prompting an official census scheduled for July 15-16 to ensure accuracy in their records.

Defense wagons, which are crucial for transporting military personnel and supplies, have numbers that appear inconsistent between the Indian Railways Freight Maintenance Management system and records held by MilRail, the rail ministry's military branch. This prompted a high-level meeting to address the issue.

A circular from the Railway Ministry has mandated the census, requiring joint efforts of rail and military teams to identify, locate, and account for all wagons, including those sidelined or unconnected. This task involves using a new module in the IRFMM app to update and verify wagon information accurately.

