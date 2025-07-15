Search for Missing Capsized Boat Passengers in Indonesian Waters

Indonesian rescuers are intensively searching for 11 people reported missing after a boat capsized off the Mentawai Islands in West Sumatra due to severe weather conditions, according to the regional search and rescue agency. The incident involved 18 passengers, eight of whom have been successfully rescued by Tuesday.

The unfortunate event occurred Monday at around 11 a.m. (0400 GMT), with the stranded onboard travellers including 10 government officials. The vessel had set off from Sikakap, a small locale in the Mentawai Islands, and was destined for another nearby settlement, Tuapejat.

Two boats supported by numerous rescuers have been mobilized to aid in locating those unaccounted for. In Indonesia, a nation comprising over 17,000 islands, boat and ferry travel is commonplace. Sadly, accidents resulting from adverse weather and compromised safety protocols are not unusual, as evidenced by a recent ferry disaster near Bali earlier this month.