Left Menu

Search for Missing Capsized Boat Passengers in Indonesian Waters

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 11 individuals missing after a boat capsized due to bad weather near the Mentawai Islands. The incident involved 18 people, including 10 local officials. Frequent vessel accidents in the archipelago often result from poor weather and inadequate safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:06 IST
Search for Missing Capsized Boat Passengers in Indonesian Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian rescuers are intensively searching for 11 people reported missing after a boat capsized off the Mentawai Islands in West Sumatra due to severe weather conditions, according to the regional search and rescue agency. The incident involved 18 passengers, eight of whom have been successfully rescued by Tuesday.

The unfortunate event occurred Monday at around 11 a.m. (0400 GMT), with the stranded onboard travellers including 10 government officials. The vessel had set off from Sikakap, a small locale in the Mentawai Islands, and was destined for another nearby settlement, Tuapejat.

Two boats supported by numerous rescuers have been mobilized to aid in locating those unaccounted for. In Indonesia, a nation comprising over 17,000 islands, boat and ferry travel is commonplace. Sadly, accidents resulting from adverse weather and compromised safety protocols are not unusual, as evidenced by a recent ferry disaster near Bali earlier this month.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025