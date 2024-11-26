Akums and Jagdale Join Forces to Transform India's RTD Market

In a significant move for India's health sector, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the nation's largest CDMO, has partnered with Jagdale Industries Private Ltd. to overhaul the ready-to-drink (RTD) market. The alliance focuses on aseptic manufacturing and packaging, promising innovations in health and wellness products.

The collaboration seeks to introduce non-milk-based aseptic packaging solutions, targeting wellness drinks under various frameworks including Ayush and nutraceuticals, sports nutrition with essential electrolytes, and nutritional products for critical care and weight management. Akums' Managing Director Sanjeev Jain highlights the demand for high-quality, convenient RTD options that prioritize health benefits and safety.

This strategic partnership harnesses Akums' wide-reaching client base and Jagdale's healthcare legacy, aiming to reshape the RTD segment across mass, premium, and medical markets in India. Rajesh N. Jagdale of Jagdale Group emphasizes inclusivity with non-milk-based formulations and the potential market impact.

The collaboration arrives as the Indian RTD market experiences robust growth, especially within the electrolyte segment valued over Rs. 1,000 crores. With a 10% annual volume increase, aseptic carton technology offers essential advantages, maintaining freshness and nutrient integrity without refrigeration, and aligning with eco-friendly consumer expectations.

This venture extends to critical care nutrition and therapy support, promoting access to health-driven products and driving industry transformation. As Akums and Jagdale advance this initiative, they are poised to contribute towards a health and wellness revolution in India.

