Ukraine's Resilient Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Swarm

In a significant encounter, Ukraine's air defense systems managed to intercept 37 of the 100 drones launched by Russia overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Tuesday.

Of the total, 47 drones were reported as 'lost', a testament to Ukraine's adept use of electronic warfare strategy to steer them off course.

This development underscores the ongoing military tensions and highlights Ukraine's robust capability in countering aerial threats.

