Ukraine's Resilient Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Swarm

In an overnight assault, Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 37 out of 100 drones deployed by Russia. Utilizing electronic warfare tactics, the Ukrainian military managed to redirect 47 drones. This showcases Ukraine's robust defensive capabilities amid ongoing tensions.

In a significant encounter, Ukraine's air defense systems managed to intercept 37 of the 100 drones launched by Russia overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Tuesday.

Of the total, 47 drones were reported as 'lost', a testament to Ukraine's adept use of electronic warfare strategy to steer them off course.

This development underscores the ongoing military tensions and highlights Ukraine's robust capability in countering aerial threats.

