Ukraine's Resilient Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Swarm
In an overnight assault, Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 37 out of 100 drones deployed by Russia. Utilizing electronic warfare tactics, the Ukrainian military managed to redirect 47 drones. This showcases Ukraine's robust defensive capabilities amid ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant encounter, Ukraine's air defense systems managed to intercept 37 of the 100 drones launched by Russia overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Tuesday.
Of the total, 47 drones were reported as 'lost', a testament to Ukraine's adept use of electronic warfare strategy to steer them off course.
This development underscores the ongoing military tensions and highlights Ukraine's robust capability in countering aerial threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- air defence
- drones
- Russia
- electronic warfare
- interception
- attack
- military
- security
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania
Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack
Russian Drone Attack Ignites Ukrainian Petrol Station
Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Young Life in Kerala Forest
Wedding Festivity Turns Frantic: Wasp Attack Injures 25 in Hamirpur