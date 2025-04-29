Ravi Varma in Augmented Reality: A Journey Beyond Canvas
A gallery in Bengaluru celebrates the legacy of the famed Indian artist, Ravi Varma, through an augmented reality (AR) exhibit. This immersive experience uses a diary written by Varma's brother to delve into his life and times, showcasing the cultural significance behind his acclaimed art.
In a groundbreaking homage to India's renowned artist Ravi Varma, a Bengaluru gallery is showcasing his life's work through an augmented reality (AR) exhibition.
Originating from the diary of Varma's brother, the display offers an in-depth look at the cultural tapestry of Varma's era, providing rich insights into his world-renowned art.
The exhibition leverages cutting-edge AR to present detailed narratives and interactive content, allowing visitors to uncover rare aspects of Varma's legacy in an engaging format.
