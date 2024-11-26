Left Menu

Bariatric Surgery: A Lifeline for Tackling Obesity's Health Challenges

Obesity is a severe health issue, increasing risks of various chronic diseases. Despite traditional weight loss methods, many struggle to achieve goals. Bariatric surgery offers hope, significantly improving overall health and enhancing life quality for those with obesity-related problems. Consulting qualified professionals is essential for understanding this life-changing option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:15 IST
Bariatric Surgery: A Lifeline for Tackling Obesity's Health Challenges
Understanding Bariatric Surgery: A Lifeline for Obesity and Health. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Obesity has become a critical health issue in today's fast-paced world, contributing to the burgeoning prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. More than merely a cosmetic concern, obesity poses significant medical problems, leading to conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. However, for those unable to shed pounds through traditional means, bariatric surgery emerges as a promising solution.

The World Health Organization reports a tripling of global obesity rates since 1975, with India not being exempt from this alarming trend. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and minimal physical activity contribute to rising obesity rates, which strain the body and trigger complications including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health challenges.

Bariatric surgery provides a revolutionary approach to weight loss, especially for those who have struggled unsuccessfully with diet and exercise. This surgical procedure not only promotes significant weight loss but also enhances the patient's overall health and quality of life, addressing issues like sleep apnea, mobility restrictions, and low self-esteem. Though significant lifestyle adjustments are necessary post-surgery, many find it a transformative path to better health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024