Amway India's Financial Performance: Challenges Amid Growth Plans

Amway India Enterprises has announced a significant rise in its net loss, amounting to Rs 52.78 crore for the financial year 2024. Despite a slight increase in total income to Rs 1,293.97 crore, the direct seller faces challenges in several business segments.

According to a Registrar of Companies filing, revenue from operations was reported at Rs 1,283.75 crore, up marginally from the previous year. However, the company experienced notable decreases in critical areas, such as its beauty and personal care segments, while promotional expenses were cut by over a quarter.

A company spokesperson acknowledged the company's strategic growth paths while highlighting ongoing challenges. Despite the setbacks, Amway India remains optimistic about its opportunities in the Indian market, particularly focusing on health and wellness.

