Amway India's Financial Performance: Challenges Amid Growth Plans

Amway India Enterprises, a direct seller, reported an increased net loss of Rs 52.78 crore in FY24, with revenue from operations at Rs 1,283.75 crore. The company's total income rose marginally, while expenses decreased. Challenges impacted segments like personal care and beauty, yet it remains committed to growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:02 IST
Amway India's Financial Performance: Challenges Amid Growth Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Amway India Enterprises has announced a significant rise in its net loss, amounting to Rs 52.78 crore for the financial year 2024. Despite a slight increase in total income to Rs 1,293.97 crore, the direct seller faces challenges in several business segments.

According to a Registrar of Companies filing, revenue from operations was reported at Rs 1,283.75 crore, up marginally from the previous year. However, the company experienced notable decreases in critical areas, such as its beauty and personal care segments, while promotional expenses were cut by over a quarter.

A company spokesperson acknowledged the company's strategic growth paths while highlighting ongoing challenges. Despite the setbacks, Amway India remains optimistic about its opportunities in the Indian market, particularly focusing on health and wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

