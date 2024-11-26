Trump's Tariff Talk Sparks Currency Volatility

In a tumultuous day for global markets, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso significantly depreciated following President-elect Donald Trump's declaration of imposing tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. This abrupt announcement led to volatility, as investors anticipated potential trade conflicts.

The U.S. dollar reinforced its position against various currencies, including a notable surge against the Canadian dollar and China's yuan. Trump's comment about a potential 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods disrupted the market's previous calm, sending ripples across trading floors worldwide.

Market experts highlighted the unpredictable nature of the upcoming Trump administration, emphasizing that sudden policy announcements could lead to increased instability in global finance. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin also experienced fluctuations, further illustrating the widespread impact of Trump's economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)