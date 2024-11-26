Travel Derailed: Himachal Express Halted for Highway Construction
Due to a national highway construction in Delhi, the Himachal Express train was canceled, affecting hundreds of passengers traveling from Una. The Railways offered alternative transport via buses. Officials cited a mega block on train movement as the reason for the disruption.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Himachal Express train scheduled to run from Daulatpur Chowk in Una district to Delhi was abruptly canceled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
A spokesperson from the Railways attributed the disruption to a mega block on train movement, necessitated by ongoing national highway construction in Delhi.
Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia from the Ambala Division confirmed that alternative transport via buses had been organized to aid affected commuters.
