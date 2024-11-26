Left Menu

Travel Derailed: Himachal Express Halted for Highway Construction

Due to a national highway construction in Delhi, the Himachal Express train was canceled, affecting hundreds of passengers traveling from Una. The Railways offered alternative transport via buses. Officials cited a mega block on train movement as the reason for the disruption.

Updated: 26-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In an unexpected turn of events, the Himachal Express train scheduled to run from Daulatpur Chowk in Una district to Delhi was abruptly canceled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

A spokesperson from the Railways attributed the disruption to a mega block on train movement, necessitated by ongoing national highway construction in Delhi.

Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia from the Ambala Division confirmed that alternative transport via buses had been organized to aid affected commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

