Travel Derailed: Himachal Express Halted for Highway Construction

In an unexpected turn of events, the Himachal Express train scheduled to run from Daulatpur Chowk in Una district to Delhi was abruptly canceled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

A spokesperson from the Railways attributed the disruption to a mega block on train movement, necessitated by ongoing national highway construction in Delhi.

Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia from the Ambala Division confirmed that alternative transport via buses had been organized to aid affected commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)