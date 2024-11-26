Western Railway Boosts Suburban Network with 13 New AC Trains

Western Railway is set to enhance its suburban network by introducing 13 new air-conditioned train services starting Wednesday, November 27. An official revealed these services will replace non-AC services currently operating on a heavily trafficked route.

This initiative increases the air-conditioned services from 96 to 109 on weekdays and from 52 to 65 on weekends, while keeping the total at 1,406. The first new service is launching from Churchgate at 12:34 pm. This change aims to accommodate rising commuter numbers traveling by AC trains, according to Vineet Abhishek, WR's Chief Public Relations Officer.

The introduction includes six services in the Up direction and seven in the Down direction, operating at various routes between Churchgate, Virar, and Bhayandar. WR, based in Mumbai, serves approximately 35 lakh daily commuters on its extensive 128-km network.

