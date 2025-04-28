Left Menu

Zverev's Photo Controversy at Madrid Open

Alexander Zverev, the top seed at the Madrid Open, was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after capturing a photo of a disputed ball mark. The incident occurred after a controversial electronic line call against opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Zverev later posted the image on Instagram, questioning the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:07 IST
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev faced a warning from the umpire after he took a photo of a ball mark during the Madrid Open's clay-court event. The incident unfolded after the German player contested an electronic line call during his match against local player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Zverev argued there was a 'malfunction' with the system following a crucial backhand call that went in favor of Davidovich Fokina. Believing the ball had gone wide, Zverev sought to preserve evidence by snapping a picture with his phone, a move that resulted in a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Despite the on-court controversy, Zverev emerged victorious, defeating Davidovich Fokina with scores of 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0). Post-match, Zverev took to Instagram, sharing the contested mark photo and captioning it, 'Just gonna leave this one here. This was called in. Interesting call,' alongside thought-provoking emojis.

