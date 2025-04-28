Alexander Zverev Challenges Electronic Line Calling at Madrid Open
Alexander Zverev raised concerns over a potential defect in the electronic line calling system during the Madrid Open after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking a photo of a disputed call. Despite winning the match, Zverev expressed disbelief over the technology's accuracy.
During the Madrid Open, Alexander Zverev expressed significant doubts about the accuracy of the electronic line calling system. The German player risked a fine by photographing a contested call, which he considered a mistake, during his victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Zverev, who won the match 2-6 7-6(3) 7-6(0), later posted the photo on Instagram. He argued with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani, insisting there was a system fault when his opponent's backhand was called in. The ATP has been contacted for comment.
This incident follows a similar situation with Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart, underscoring ongoing debates about the technology used in tournaments. Zverev has been an advocate for the system but hopes not to face a fine, as he believes he was right to question the call.
(With inputs from agencies.)
