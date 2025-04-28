Left Menu

Srinidhi Shetty Embraces 'Flowerpot' Roles: A Conscious Choice in Cinema

South actor Srinidhi Shetty shares her perspective on being labeled as a 'flowerpot' in her debut film, 'KGF: Chapter 1'. While aware of her limited role, she values the opportunity, attributing her fame to the film. As she selects future projects, Shetty remains selective and unconcerned about such labels.

Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:14 IST
Srinidhi Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

South actor Srinidhi Shetty has no qualms about her 'flowerpot' role in her debut film 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Shetty, who played Reena Desai opposite Yash's Rocky, understood the length of her role but embraced it as a dream project. 'It's an individual's choice,' she told PTI, emphasizing the conscious decision for her first film.

Reflecting on her career, Shetty acknowledges the fame gained from 'KGF' but reiterates that her success hasn't drastically altered her as a person. 'Name, fame, and love are from KGF,' she said. Despite fame not translating directly into more work, she chooses her projects deliberately, including her upcoming role in 'HIT: The Third Case'.

Teaming up with Telugu star Nani, Shetty plays Mrudula in the action thriller. Nani confirmed, 'Mrudula is a flowerpot, but it is not a flowerpot role,' hinting at its significance. 'HIT 3', directed by Sailesh Kolanu and set for release on May 1, represents Shetty's continued ascent in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

