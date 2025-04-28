Parents Demand Justice in Navi Mumbai School Abuse Case

In a heated protest outside a reputed school in Navi Mumbai, hundreds of parents gathered, demanding accountability from the administration following accusations of abuse against a four-year-old student by a school van driver.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, has led to the arrest of the driver, who faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The community's uproar was evident as demonstrators holding placards and wearing black ribbons called for the principal's removal.

Angry parents accused the school's management, including the principal, of indifference towards the incident's seriousness. Attempts by local journalists to obtain comments from the school authorities have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)