Parents Demand Justice in Navi Mumbai School Abuse Case
Parents in Navi Mumbai protested outside a school after a van driver allegedly abused a four-year-old. The driver has been arrested under the POCSO Act. Protesters demanded the principal's dismissal and criticized the school management for its unresponsive stance on the serious issue.
- Country:
- India
In a heated protest outside a reputed school in Navi Mumbai, hundreds of parents gathered, demanding accountability from the administration following accusations of abuse against a four-year-old student by a school van driver.
The incident, which occurred on April 22, has led to the arrest of the driver, who faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The community's uproar was evident as demonstrators holding placards and wearing black ribbons called for the principal's removal.
Angry parents accused the school's management, including the principal, of indifference towards the incident's seriousness. Attempts by local journalists to obtain comments from the school authorities have so far been unsuccessful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests
Cyber Heist Foiled: Arrests Made in University Scam
Arrest Warrants Issued in Bangladesh: Notable Figures in Corruption Scandal
Arrest of Indian Fugitive Jeweller in Belgium: A Twist in PNB Fraud Saga
Diamantaire Mehul Choksi Arrested: A Key Development in PNB Fraud Case