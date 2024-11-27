Tummoc Secures Funding to Expand Multimodal Transit Solutions Globally

Tummoc, a distinguished Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform, has successfully raised an undisclosed sum in its Pre-Series A funding round, led by The Chennai Angels alongside other notable investors. The investment is expected to significantly enhance Tummoc's product development, broaden its global transit ventures, and spur growth in emerging markets.

The app, available in 22 Indian cities to over 4 million users, offers journey planning, digital ticketing, and seamless first-to-last-mile connectivity. It aims to expand its revolutionary services to more locations, and is currently involved in creating a bespoke app for the Dhaka Metro, as part of its white-label offerings.

The funding underscores Tummoc's commitment to redefining urban transit through innovative solutions. Hiranmay Mallick, Tummoc's CEO, expressed gratitude for The Chennai Angels' support, affirming plans to enhance service efficiency across Indian Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This positions Tummoc as a leader poised for global expansion with ethical transit solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)