Left Menu

Tummoc Secures Funding to Expand Multimodal Transit Solutions Globally

Tummoc, a key player in India's urban transit sector, has received an undisclosed investment from The Chennai Angels during a Pre-Series A funding round. This capital will enable Tummoc to enhance product development, expand global transit projects, and drive growth in new markets, while maintaining its leadership in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:56 IST
Tummoc Secures Funding to Expand Multimodal Transit Solutions Globally
  • Country:
  • United States

Tummoc, a distinguished Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform, has successfully raised an undisclosed sum in its Pre-Series A funding round, led by The Chennai Angels alongside other notable investors. The investment is expected to significantly enhance Tummoc's product development, broaden its global transit ventures, and spur growth in emerging markets.

The app, available in 22 Indian cities to over 4 million users, offers journey planning, digital ticketing, and seamless first-to-last-mile connectivity. It aims to expand its revolutionary services to more locations, and is currently involved in creating a bespoke app for the Dhaka Metro, as part of its white-label offerings.

The funding underscores Tummoc's commitment to redefining urban transit through innovative solutions. Hiranmay Mallick, Tummoc's CEO, expressed gratitude for The Chennai Angels' support, affirming plans to enhance service efficiency across Indian Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This positions Tummoc as a leader poised for global expansion with ethical transit solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024