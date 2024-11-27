Left Menu

Gaurs Group's Major Investment in Greater Noida Real Estate

Gaurs Group plans to invest Rs 750 crore in a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, developing 250 units over 12 lakh sq ft. They also have a Rs 4,000 crore commercial project in Noida aiming to enhance rental income. The group may launch an IPO in 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:46 IST
Gaurs Group's Major Investment in Greater Noida Real Estate
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurs Group has announced a significant investment of approximately Rs 750 crore in a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, responding to a robust demand for residential properties. The project will encompass around 250 units over a 12 lakh square feet developable area, according to Chairman Manoj Gaur.

Gaur highlighted the strategic initiatives to expand their portfolio, including a massive commercial project worth Rs 4,000 crore in Noida. This development aims to provide a blend of retail, office, and hotel spaces, leveraging the company's strategy to grow its rental assets and annual income.

Positioned as one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, Gaurs Group is also eyeing future prospects, including the potential launch of an initial public offering (IPO) within 18 months, further solidifying its presence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024