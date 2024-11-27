Gaurs Group's Major Investment in Greater Noida Real Estate

Gaurs Group has announced a significant investment of approximately Rs 750 crore in a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, responding to a robust demand for residential properties. The project will encompass around 250 units over a 12 lakh square feet developable area, according to Chairman Manoj Gaur.

Gaur highlighted the strategic initiatives to expand their portfolio, including a massive commercial project worth Rs 4,000 crore in Noida. This development aims to provide a blend of retail, office, and hotel spaces, leveraging the company's strategy to grow its rental assets and annual income.

Positioned as one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, Gaurs Group is also eyeing future prospects, including the potential launch of an initial public offering (IPO) within 18 months, further solidifying its presence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)