Gaurs Group's Major Investment in Greater Noida Real Estate
Gaurs Group plans to invest Rs 750 crore in a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, developing 250 units over 12 lakh sq ft. They also have a Rs 4,000 crore commercial project in Noida aiming to enhance rental income. The group may launch an IPO in 18 months.
- Country:
- India
Gaurs Group has announced a significant investment of approximately Rs 750 crore in a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, responding to a robust demand for residential properties. The project will encompass around 250 units over a 12 lakh square feet developable area, according to Chairman Manoj Gaur.
Gaur highlighted the strategic initiatives to expand their portfolio, including a massive commercial project worth Rs 4,000 crore in Noida. This development aims to provide a blend of retail, office, and hotel spaces, leveraging the company's strategy to grow its rental assets and annual income.
Positioned as one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, Gaurs Group is also eyeing future prospects, including the potential launch of an initial public offering (IPO) within 18 months, further solidifying its presence in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Foreign Investments and Oil Price Surges
HKMA and Global Finance Leaders Form Strategic Alliance to Drive Sustainable Investment in Asia
Transform Your Investments: Dive into the Future with Digify and HDFC SKY
AstraZeneca's $3.5 Billion US Investment Boost
AstraZeneca Boosts U.S. Investment Amid Strong Drug Demand