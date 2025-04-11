Left Menu

Indian Real Estate Boom: A Surge in Equity Investments

The Indian real estate sector witnessed a massive 74% rise in equity funding during January-March 2025, totaling USD 2.9 billion. The increase was driven by developer activity and interest from real estate investment trusts (REITs). This growth highlights strong market fundamentals and confidence from investors.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian real estate sector has experienced a remarkable surge in equity funding, attracting USD 2.9 billion between January and March 2025, marking a 74% increase compared to the previous year.

According to data from real estate consultant CBRE, this spike in investment inflows was largely driven by developer activity and significant interest from real estate investment trusts (REITs) alongside institutional investors in the first quarter of the year.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, attributes the rise in capital inflows to strong market fundamentals, robust demand across asset classes, and growing confidence among both domestic and foreign investors. He suggests the positive momentum is expected to continue throughout the year, bolstered by structural shifts in occupier preferences and evolving market dynamics.

