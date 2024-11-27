Left Menu

Smart Spending Tips for a Merry Aussie Christmas

Australians are projected to spend A$69.7 billion this Christmas, a 2.7% increase from last year, despite inflation and mortgage stress. By utilizing budgeting tools, early shopping, cash spending, DIY gifts, and careful meal planning, individuals can enjoy a financially stress-free festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:55 IST
This Christmas, Australians are predicted to spend A$69.7 billion, marking a 2.7% increase from last year, amid economic pressures like high inflation and mortgage stress.

To manage expenses, experts suggest using budgeting apps to track spending, capitalizing on deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and leveraging cash instead of cards for purchases.

Creative solutions include DIY gifts, Secret Santa traditions, and asking guests to bring dishes to festive gatherings, ensuring a merry yet fiscally responsible holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

