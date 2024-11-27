Smart Spending Tips for a Merry Aussie Christmas

This Christmas, Australians are predicted to spend A$69.7 billion, marking a 2.7% increase from last year, amid economic pressures like high inflation and mortgage stress.

To manage expenses, experts suggest using budgeting apps to track spending, capitalizing on deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and leveraging cash instead of cards for purchases.

Creative solutions include DIY gifts, Secret Santa traditions, and asking guests to bring dishes to festive gatherings, ensuring a merry yet fiscally responsible holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)